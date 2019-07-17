Prototype Star Wars toy fetches record price of $112,926 at Hake’s Auction in York

YORK — A prototype action figure of one of the Star Wars universe’s most infamous bounty hunters broke an auction world record last week at Hake’s Auctions in York, the auction announced this week.

A rocket-firing Boba Fett figure fetched a winning bid of $112,926 on July 11 at Hake’s, according to Hake’s Auction president Alex Winter.

“For an action figure to hit the six-figure mark is a big deal, and shows the strength of the market,” Winter said.

Originally intended to be part of a toy line for “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in 1979, the figure was first displayed at a toy fair in New York City. But the figure never went into mass production, because it was deemed a potential safety hazard to children, according to a press release.

The $112,926 bid shattered the previous auction record for a Star Wars toy — an $86,000 bid at another Hake’s auction.

Hake’s originally estimated that the Boba Fett figure would sell for between $75,000 and $100,000, Winter said.

“We were happy with the result,” he said. “I won’t say we were surprised.”