ADAMS COUNTY — State Police say they are investigating the death of a Chambersburg man in Adams County Friday night.

Judd Phillip Reasner, 37, was found in the area of Fairfield and Bullfrog Roads in Hamiltonban Township by a passerby, according to a press release. He was lying in the middle of the road when he was discovered.

Police were called to the scene at 10:22 p.m.