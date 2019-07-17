× York man accused of abusing infant in his care

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 28-year-old York County man is facing multiple charges after police say he abused a one-month-old infant in his care sometime between May 24 and June 3 in Lancaster County, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Timothy K. Husmann, of Accomac Road in York, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a victim less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children by a guardian, and aggravated assault on a victim less than six years of age, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The alleged abuse occurred in East Donegal Township, according to police.

The investigation began on June 4, when officers were contacted by Children and Youth regarding a baby boy who had been admitted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center with difficulty breathing, the complaint states. Doctors examined the child and discovered his injuries were non-accidental in nature. The victim had numerous fractured ribs, a fractured bone in his foot, and other injuries to his arms, legs and knees, along with a tear above and below his tongue, according to police.

Police say they learned in the course of their investigation that Husmann said the child’s difficulty breathing was due to “a cold” before the child was taken for medical attention.

When questioned, Husmann admitted he had been alone with the child on several occasions between May 24 and June 3, according to the complaint. Police say they determined Husmann was initially not being truthful about how the child’s injuries occurred, but eventually admitted that he caused the child’s injuries. Husmann demonstrated how he caused the injuries on a doll provided by police, the complaint says.

Husmann told police he “unintentionally…squeezed (the baby) tight against him to get him to feed and stop crying,” the complaint states. He also demonstrated how he changed the child’s diaper by putting both of his legs in one hand and squeezing them together, “so he wouldn’t wiggle around” while the diaper was being changed, according to the complaint.

Doctors told police the child’s injuries were non-accidental and were symptoms of child abuse, according to police.