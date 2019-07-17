× York trash collection will begin early Thursday and Friday due to excessive heat in forecast

YORK — The City of York announced this week that trash collections will begin an hour earlier on Thursday and Friday due to the excessive heat in the forecast.

Trash collectors will begin working at 5 a.m. on those days, the city said.

“Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers, who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Due to dangerously high temperatures in our area for the remainder of this week, all collections by Republic Services for Thursday and Friday will begin one hour earlier, at 5 a.m..”

For these two days, York City customers should place all their items on the curb after 5 p.m. the evening prior to collection or no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, the city said.

Crews will not return to pick up items placed after 5 a.m., according to the city.