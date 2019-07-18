× Associates of man wanted in Sunday’s shooting at York block party arrested in police raid

YORK — Police searching for a man accused of injuring a woman in a shooting at a York City block party on Sunday arrested two of his known associates Wednesday while executing several search warrants in the city and in Manchester Township, York City Police say.

Police were searching for Khalic Cross, 25, who is accused of firing several shots near a crowded block party early Sunday morning on the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. One of the shots struck a 47-year-old woman in the leg, police say.

Cross is charged with more than 100 counts of reckless endangerment.

The individuals Wednesday arrested are known associates of Cross, according to police.

They are:

Jaimire Wooten, 21, of York (receiving stolen property — firearm)

Sabien Weaver, 20, of York (possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property — firearm)

A juvenile runaway was also arrested for firearms-related offenses, and an adult will be charged with obstruction of justice, according to police.

These search warrants resulted in arrests and the recovery of two handguns, one of which was stolen. Also recovered were crack cocaine, marijuana, and various other evidence associated with crimes that are currently under investigation.

Cross is still wanted for a December 2018 domestic-related assault on his girlfriend, which involved a strangulation and a firearm, according to police.