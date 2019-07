Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- FOX43's Andrew Kalista spoke with Fox Sports College Football & NFL Draft Analyst Joel Klatt at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.

Klatt, who played football at Colorado, discussed the expectations for Penn State's offense and sophomore LB Micah Parsons as well as if head coach James Franklin, with new quarterback Sean Clifford, could revert back to the game plan in 2016 which resulted in a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl appearance.

You can watch the full interview above.