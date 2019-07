Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- FOX43's Andrew Kalista spoke with former Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Dave Wannstedt at Big Ten Media Days Thursday.

Wannstedt, who also played football at the university, discussed the Pittsburgh-Penn State rivalry, the Panthers' rebrand, the Nittany Lions' season projections, and the Blue and White's offensive challenges with the loss of quarterback Trace McSorley.

You can watch the full interview above.