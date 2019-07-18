× Crews battle early morning barn fire in Union Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Crews worked to put out a barn fire early Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatch said crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Sells Station Road in Union Township around 2:20 a.m. for a barn fire.

According to the Chief Small of the Alpha Fire Company in Littlestown, half of the building is a total loss, but the other half is salvageable.

As of 5:20 a.m., crews were still working to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have started in an electrical room.

Firefighters are just working on hotspots at this time in Union Twp.

I just spoke with the chief and he tells me half the barn is a total loss, and the extreme heat was a problem for them while fighting the fire. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XKIkN9KQRw — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 18, 2019