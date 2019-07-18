Crews battle early morning barn fire in Union Township
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Crews worked to put out a barn fire early Thursday morning.
Emergency dispatch said crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Sells Station Road in Union Township around 2:20 a.m. for a barn fire.
According to the Chief Small of the Alpha Fire Company in Littlestown, half of the building is a total loss, but the other half is salvageable.
As of 5:20 a.m., crews were still working to put out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have started in an electrical room.
39.744544 -77.088038