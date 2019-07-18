Customers without power decreases significantly in Lancaster County, per the outage map

Posted 10:00 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, July 18, 2019
s-power_outage2

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (2:54 p.m.): The outages are down to only nine customers, according to the outage map.

UPDATE (11:00 a.m.): The number of affected customers by the PPL outage has dropped to 400, according to the outage map.

PREVIOUSLY: Nearly 2,000 PPL customers are expected to be without power until late afternoon.

According to the PPL Outage map, 1,933 people are without power due to tree limbs on wires near Ephrata.

The outage is not expected to be repaired until 4:00 p.m.

