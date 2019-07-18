Dauphin County Sheetz employee accused of stealing $541 in cash and cigarettes from store

Posted 10:12 AM, July 18, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Swatara Township Sheetz employee has been charged with retail theft and theft by deception after police say she stole more than $500 worth of cash and cigarettes from the store during her employment there.

Kayle Strohm, 36, was charged on July 8 after an investigation of theft at the store, located on Lindle Road.

Swatara Township Police say they determined Strohm took $541 worth of cash and merchandise.

The alleged crime was first reported on June 13, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.