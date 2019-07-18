× Dauphin County Sheetz employee accused of stealing $541 in cash and cigarettes from store

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Swatara Township Sheetz employee has been charged with retail theft and theft by deception after police say she stole more than $500 worth of cash and cigarettes from the store during her employment there.

Kayle Strohm, 36, was charged on July 8 after an investigation of theft at the store, located on Lindle Road.

Swatara Township Police say they determined Strohm took $541 worth of cash and merchandise.

The alleged crime was first reported on June 13, police say.