Federal judge says Chambersburg man must pay $7,500 for pirating porn

HARRISBURG — A federal judge in U.S. Middle District Court ordered a Central Pennsylvania man to pay $7,500 in damages after he allegedly failed to respond to a copyright infringement lawsuit from an adult video company accusing him of illegally downloading copyrighted adult movies.

Wei Ho, of Chambersburg, was sued by Malibu Media LLC last year, according to court documents. The California-based company claimed Ho used BitTorrent to download and distribute 10 videos without permission — and without paying.

The videos’ titles included “Pussy Cat Burglar,” “Domination Part Two,” “Your Luckiest Night,” “Rock Me All Night Long,” and “Stripshow Sex,” court documents say.

The plaintiff was seeking $15,000 in damages from Ho, but the judge ordered him to pay half of that amount, along with $750 in legal fees.