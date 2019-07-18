× Fight in emergency room forces Chambersburg Hospital to be placed on lockdown, police say

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg Hospital was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a fight involving at least eight people broke out in the emergency room, according to Chambersburg Police.

One person was arrested at the scene, while several others are expected to be charged, police say.

Police said officers were already at the hospital at about 4:30 p.m., conducting and investigation of three other fights that had occurred in the borough earlier in the day. While officers were there, police say, people from opposing sides of the earlier fights arrived at the hospital to receive treatment, and began fighting again.

Chambersburg Police say the incident was an isolated case involving specific groups of people who knew each other, and the public should not be afraid to go to the Chambersburg Hospital for medical treatment.

Any information regarding this incident should be forwarded to the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.