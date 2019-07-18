Final two plans for North 2nd Street two-way conversion project revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Plans to make North 2nd Street in Harrisburg from Forster to Division Streets, a two-way are unveiled. The project's goal is to make it safer for people walking and biking North 2nd Street.

"It's going to be a transformative project that's really going to help unite a whole neighborhood in Harrisburg and make it safer," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

The two final plans chosen by city officials for the two-way conversion project both feature roundabouts, crosswalk improvements, and ADA ramps. However, one has a bike lane, while the other features a center turn lane median. Papenfuse says, the city will not rely on public input to decide which of these projects to make a reality.

"If there's a strong consensus for one, that's great, that makes it easier for us," said Papenfuse. "And we can also pick and choose aspects of the different plans and create a composite."

Papenfuse says, the $6 million project will be paid for using grants and some city money. The project focuses on giving people living along North 2nd a better quality of life instead of a street focused on getting people out of the city.

Some people living along North 2nd says speeding is a problem. Reducing speeding and making the street safer for people walking and biking is the goal, but not all agree there's any major issue with the way North 2nd currently is.

"It doesn't make sense," said Steven Mercurio. "I don't now what's wrong with the current traffic pattern."

More information on the North 2nd Street two-way conversion project can be found here.