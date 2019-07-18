Former Marine passes on training as expert in Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Training

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former Marine has found a new way to use the skills he learned while serving.

Eric Rittmyer served as a Marine and says that means taking on the harshest mental, moral and physical obstacles in the world.

Now, in his post-service days, Rittmyer is passing those lessons on as an expert in Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Training.

He often speaks to leadership groups and other organizations.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Rittmyer is stopping by the set to offer more on mental toughness skills.

