Handgun, purse stolen out of vehicle in Chambersburg

Posted 7:26 AM, July 18, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A purse and handgun were stolen out of a victim’s vehicle in Chambersburg.

On July 17 sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., suspect(s) broke into a victim’s vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Orchard Drive.

A purse and Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun, similar to those pictured above, were stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.

