Harrisburg man indicted for illegally owning a machine gun

HARRISBURG — A 22-year-old Harrisburg man has been indicted on charges that he illegally possessed a machine gun, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Jacob Soto was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in U.S. Middle District Court, Freed said. He is accused of possessing a semi-automatic pistol equipped with a Glock-compatible auto switch. Soto was allegedly found with the gun on Dec. 11, 2018.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Soto faces a maximum prison term of 10 years, followed by a period of supervised release, and a fine.