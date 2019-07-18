× Indecent exposure charge dropped against door-to-door solicitor in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An indecent exposure charge against a door-to-door solicitor accused of exposing his genitals to a woman in Cumberland County after he was asked to leave a housing development were dropped this week after he pleaded guilty to two other related counts, court documents say.

Corey Trevor Ward, 29, of York, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and harassment relating to the July 8 incident, according to court documents. In exchange for his plea, the indecent exposure charge was dismissed, court documents show.

Ward was released from Cumberland County Prison, where he had been incarcerated since his arrest. Court documents do not say what sentence he received.