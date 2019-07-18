× Jonestown man dead, another injured after two-vehicle crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash.

According to the release, the crash on July 17 around 1:00 p.m. on Lickdale Road in Swatara Township.

A 2008 Mitsubishi Evolution was traveling west on Lickdale Road while a 2014 Ram Truck was traveling eastbound.

The vehicles collided, causing major damage to both.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Evolution, 24-year-old Matthew Flores, of Jonestown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to Hershey Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.