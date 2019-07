× Nearly 2,000 PPL customers expected to be without power til late afternoon in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Nearly 2,000 PPL customers are expected to be without power until late afternoon.

According to the PPL Outage map, 1,933 people are without power due to tree limbs on wires near Ephrata.

The outage is not expected to be repaired until 4:00 p.m.