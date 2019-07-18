Not as hot with low storm chances before the hottest, most humid weekend of the year

STAYING HUMID, LOW STORM CHANCE: Another muggy morning start for Thursday with lows in the low-70s. Temperatures rise once again to the low-90s, a bit cooler than yesterday because of some extra cloud cover. A couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out again in the afternoon and into the evening time frame. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will dominate most of the afternoon. We see some clearing as we head into the evening and overnight.

BLISTERING WEEKEND: The hottest, most humid air of the year moves in Friday Saturday into Sunday. Mostly sunny skies dominate Friday after muggy morning low in the mid-70s. Highs will make it to just shy of 100°. A couple spots could hit the century mark as we near record highs both Friday and Saturday. A similar Saturday morning start heading into the weekend, but afternoon highs are likely to eclipse the 100° mark in spots. If we do, it would be the first time in over seven years for Harrisburg. Values between 100-110° will be the norm all weekend long. Limit time outdoors. If you do have to go outside, stay hydrated. UV indices will be very high as well, with burn time 15-25 minutes. We’re dry Saturday. A couple storms in the afternoon of Sunday can’t be ruled out.

STORMS EARLY, COOLER NEXT WEEK: Monday morning starts off in the mid-70s. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will begin to develop associated with a cold front pushing through. Highs Monday will be in the low-90s. A big temperature and humidity drop for Tuesday into Wednesday after the front passes. Highs will only make it to the mid-80s area wide with sunny skies heading to the middle part of the work week.