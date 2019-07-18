× Police: One person injured after shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: One person was shot Thursday afternoon in Lancaster Township, according to police.

Police say a man was working on his car in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle and another car drove by, and shot at him.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m., dispatch says.

