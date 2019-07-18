Oppressive heat and humidity over the next couple of days with dangerous heat index values expected!

HOT AND MUGGY NIGHT AHEAD: The last of the showers and stormy conditions in our eastern counties will come to an end by 6-7 PM this evening. After that clouds will slowly clear out, although partly cloudy skies are possible through the overnight period. Given extremely high dew points, temperatures will have struggle to fall off. Our overnight lows will likely only drop into the mid 70s tonight and with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it remain very muggy. Keep the windows closed and the air conditioners on tonight. Unfortunately even hotter weather is right around the corner! Dangerously high heat index values are likely in the coming days.

OPPRESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Get ready for some unbearably hot and humid weather for the next few days. Excessive heat watches have been upgraded to excessive heat warnings for the entire area. These warnings go into effect Friday at noon and will remain in effect through Saturday evening. Beyond that, Sunday has been slightly downgraded to a heat advisory — although there is still a chance this will be a heat warning as well. Regardless of the type of warning, keep this message in mind: this heat will be dangerous if you do not take the proper precautions to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. Friday through Sunday’s afternoon heat index values (feels like temperature) will be over 100 degrees and in some spots close to 110! Big changes are thankfully on the way for next week with a significant cool down. Humidity will be dropping rapidly as well.

RELIEF ON THE WAY: With the oppressive heat and humidity expected over the next couple of days, we have to look forward to and hold onto the fact that next week we will see some relief. Temperatures will drop dramatically come Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. After a strong cold front swings through late Monday, we see an end to the 100-degree heat index values! Dew points will fall into the 60s and even 50s towards the middle of next week! Temperatures will likely even be a bit below average for a chunk of next week!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann