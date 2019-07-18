Patients learn their doctor is a child sex assault suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man charged with sexually assaulting a toddler is also a St. Louis-area doctor, as some of his patients are just finding out.

Dr. Matthew S. Miller is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says the victim is a 2-year-old.

“The allegations in these cases are horrific,” Gibbons told KTVI. “These are allegations of biting and physical abuse and sexual abuse. They’re shocking.”

The alleged assault happened on June 23 in Madison County, Illinois. Patients at the Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management clinic began wondering if he was also their doctor.

Dr. Gurpreet Padda confirmed it’s the same person and added that he was just as shocked as anyone. Padda told KTVI off-camera that Dr. Miller won’t be coming back to his clinic. He said Miller sometimes did joint injections and minor surgeries for many clinics and surgery centers in the St. Louis area.

KTVI found Miller was licensed as an osteopathic physician in Michigan until December 2018 when his license lapsed.

Missouri shows he has an active license as an osteopathic physician and surgeon.

Neither state lists any discipline.

“People involved in medical professions – they’re caregivers. They’re the people who we entrust our lives and health to and we put so much faith and trust in them and to think that somebody who people have gone to for help might’ve been involved in something so horrific,” Gibbons said. “What’s charged here in Madison County, that’s pretty surprising.”

Dr. Miller worked in St. Louis, which is a different jurisdiction, but Gibbons says he will connect with outside law enforcement if Miller’s profession put him in contact with other potential victims.

“It’s important to know who they were in a bigger picture, to understand whether there were other things going on that people might want to be concerned about,” Gibbons said.

Miller's public defender has filed a demand for a speedy trial. He’s scheduled for his first court appearance on Wednesday.