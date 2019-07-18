× PennDOT to shift local lane traffic of eastbound Route 283 to new roadway in southern Dauphin County

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its contractor on Tuesday night, July 23, will close the eastbound Route 283 local lane between Eisenhower Boulevard and Tollhouse Road to begin work to shift the eastern section of the eastbound Route 283 local lane onto the newly built roadway from Union Street to Tollhouse Road in southern Dauphin County.

PennDOT advises motorists that from 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 23, through 6:00 AM Wednesday, July 24, those coming from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Eisenhower Boulevard, or Interstate 283 wanting to exit at the Airport Connector, Vine Street, and Union Street will be detoured onto the eastbound Route 283 Express Lane and directed to turn around at Tollhouse Road onto westbound Route 283 to access those interchanges. Additionally, any traffic on the Airport Connector, Union Street, and Vine Street will be unable to access eastbound Route 283 and will be detoured onto westbound Route 283 and directed toward the Pa. Turnpike/I-283 interchange.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to pay attention to the signing and message boards identifying new traffic patterns, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

PennDOT expects the contractor to shift the western section of the eastbound Route 283 local lane onto the newly built roadway from Eisenhower Boulevard to Union Street sometime in mid-to-late August.

This work is part of an $89.4 million project being conducted by Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, to rebuild six miles of Route 283 as well as the Pa. Turnpike, Union Street, and Vine Street interchanges. Work began in the spring of 2017 with the rehabilitation of the three structures that carry Newberry Road, Union Street, and Vine Street over Route 283. Westbound Route 283 was rebuilt in 2018 and eastbound Route 283 is being reconstructed this year. The overall project is scheduled for completion in 2020 when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved in both directions of Route 283.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation