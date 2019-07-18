× Police: 37-year-old man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update: A 37-year-old man was injured after being shot once in the side while working on his car in the 1600 block of Chadwick Circle on Thursday, according to police.

Police say three vehicles and a residence were also struck by gunfire that afternoon.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police add. There’s no further word on his condition.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401. You can also submit a tip here.

