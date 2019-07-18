× Police file speeding citation against driver in connection with deadly pedestrian crash from February

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A speeding citation has been filed against a driver in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash that took place in Quarryville on February 28, according to police.

Police said 29-year-old Amanda Boyd was driving to work just before 6 a.m. when she struck David Hess, 66, in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. Hess died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Hess was crossing outside of a crosswalk while wearing light-colored pants and a black jacket. Police added that Hess’ clothes blended into the background. There was also a glare from the headlights of oncoming traffic.

Police, in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, found that there was no evidence of reckless driving and Boyd was not preoccupied by a cellphone. Police said Boyd was also very cooperative with police.