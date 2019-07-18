× Police: Man caught masturbating in 2 Lancaster City parking garages

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County man has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure after he was caught masturbating twice in the same afternoon in two different parking garages in downtown Lancaster.

Justin Nickle, 32, was apprehended after a Lancaster City Police officer found him openly masturbating in the Prince Street Parking Garage Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., police say.

About an hour earlier, a person inside the Duke Street Parking Garage called police to report a man was masturbating on the sixth floor of the garage, according to police. The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived at the Duke Street garage, police say, but officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect, who was later identified as Nickle.

An officer patrolling the Prince Street Garage later that afternoon spotted Nickle masturbating there, police say. Additional officers responded and took him into custody on the garage’s second floor. He was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station, where he was processed, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $7,500 bail.