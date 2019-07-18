Police seek help in identifying persons of interest in New Oxford vandalism case

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police are seeking help in identifying two persons of interest in a vandalism case that occurred overnight at the United Defense Store on West Golden Lane in New Oxford.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. this morning, and involved a broken light fixture.

Surveillance video shows two males playing on the parking lot of the business, police say, and they could have some information about the incident.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Eastern Adams Regional Police Patrolman Darryl Keller at (717) 624-1614 ext. 202 or dkeller@earpd.org.