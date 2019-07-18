Police seek help in identifying suspect in Lancaster assault

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are attempting to identify the suspect in an assault that left one man injured on June 15.

According to police, the suspect got into a dispute with the victim on the first block of East Chestnut Street at about 8:19 p.m. He allegedly followed the victim and assaulted him as the victim attempted to get inside a waiting taxi.

The victim, an adult male, suffered a broken nose and lacerations as a result of the assault, police say. Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster City Police.

 

