PSU defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos named to Big Ten preseason honors list

CHICAGO -- Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos was named to the Big Ten preseason honors list Thursday during the opening day of Big Ten Media Days.

Gross-Matos joins nine of the conference's best players.

The junior defensive end is coming off a season in which he recorded 54 tackles (36 solo) and eight sacks. Gross-Matos also had 20 tackles for loss.

Blue and White faithful ready for 2019 season

FOX43's Andrew Kalista also caught up with Penn State fans in the Windy City.

"They [the Nittany Lions] got young quarterbacks, young receiver," said Vince Dadamo, of State College. "The defense should be good, they got good players coming back, but the offense is going to take a while to get together."

Speaking of the offense..

"I am excited for Sean Clifford, I think he's going to be great," said Margie Dadamo, also from State College. "Coach (James) Franklin knows how to recruit. He decided to do it this way and I think it will be a really good season."

