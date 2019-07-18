× Reliance Student Transportation to hold bus hiring and safety event in Dallastown

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Are you interested in getting behind the wheel of a bus?

Maybe, you’re just interested in learning some bus safety.

Either way, Reliance Student Transportation is hosting an event in Dallastown on August 3 to see if there are candidates interested in driving a bus or to learn about safety.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reliance Student Transportation terminal in Dallastown.

To preview the event, Bert Plaza, the GM of Reliance Student Transportation, Captain Dargo and Lieutenant David Godfrey from the York County Sheriff’s Office, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information, you can visit the Reliance Student Transporation website here.