Teen accused of sexually assaulting child at campground in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a campground in Pequea Township.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in the summer of 2018; it was reported in June 2019, according to police.

The victim, who was nine years old at the time, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy. Police say they knew each other.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved the following charges against the teen: involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary sexual intercourse and sexual assault.