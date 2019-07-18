Today’s Phillies-Dodgers game is on YouTube (and only on YouTube). Here’s how to watch

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park on July 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their series with an afternoon game today in Citizens Bank Park.

But if you’re looking to watch it on television, you’re out of luck.

You can still see the game live, though — you just have to go to YouTube to do it.

The Phils-Dodgers clash is YouTube’s “MLB Game of the Week,” and will be broadcast exclusively on the web-based video channel beginning at 12:30.

On the bright side, the game will be commercial-free, YouTube says.

