× WATCH: Big Ten Media Day coverage begins in Chicago

Commissioner Jim Delany will address the media to open Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, starting at noon, followed by remarks from Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy, Illinois coach Lovie Smith, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, Indiana coach Tom Allen, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, Maryland coach Michael Locksley, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

You can watch the remarks here beginning at noon.

FOX43 sports reporter Andrew Kalista is in Chicago to speak with Penn State coach James Franklin, members of the 2019 Nittany Lions, and athletic director Sandy Barbor. You can follow him on Twitter and Facebook and watch his coverage on FOX43 and 4, 5 and 10 p.m.

