2.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY — A 2.2-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Berks County, about a mile northwest of Wyomissing, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was registered around 1:11 p.m., the USGS said.

Residents posting on the Berks Department of Emergency Services Facebook page reported feeling their houses shaking and hearing loud noises at the time of the incident.