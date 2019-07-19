× Beat the heat: Here’s where and how to keep cool in counties across Central Pennsylvania

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s HOT in Central Pennsylvania — and it’s expected to get even hotter over the weekend.

Public officials in counties across the FOX43 viewing area are urging residents to heed warnings about being safe in the extreme weather.

Here are the cooling stations and heat emergency plans we’ve received from boroughs and county officials in Central PA.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Carlisle

Both the police station on Lincoln Street and the Salvation Army center on East Pomfret street will be open to the public. The station will be open from 11 a.m. til 9 p.m. through Sunday, and the Salvation Army will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, the Carlisle Community Pool is offering half-price admission discounts through Sunday.

LANCASTER COUNTY

The Lancaster County office of aging announced its Heat Emergency Plan for the weekend earlier this week. For details, go here.

Elsewhere, Lancaster Central Market will not open Saturday out of concern for the safety of standholders and customers, and Dutch Wonderland is working on a modified ride and attraction schedule.

All Historic Lancaster Walking Tours will be canceled Friday through Sunday due to the extreme heat.

Tours will resume Monday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Middletown Borough

In light of the extremely hot temperatures predicted for Saturday and Sunday, Mayor James H. Curry III, in conjunction with emergency management, has established a cooling station at the Middletown Borough MCSO gym located at 60 West Emaus Street.

In the event you or your family require assistance, please contact Emergency Management at 717-727-4156 in order to be admitted to the MCSO.

YORK COUNTY

Cooling centers will be open all weekend in York and other York County municipalities.

Northern/northeastern York County

Goldsboro Church of God, 105 West Broadway, Etters, PA

Fileys Lutheran Church (from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday) at 15 S. Fileys Road, Dillsburg

Dillsburg Library, 204 Mumper Lane, Dillsburg, will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday

Southern York County

Grace Fellowship Church at 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA

Shrewsbury Township Building at 11505 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA

Shrewsbury Borough Building at 35 W. Railroad Ave., Shrewsbury, PA

The Well at 32 Water St., Glen Rock, PA

York/West York

West York Fire Department at 1341 W. Market St. York, PA

September House at 1251 W. King St., York, PA

St. Jacobs UCC at 100 E. George St., New Salem, PA

New Salem Fire Hall at 65 E. George St., New Salem, PA

LifePath’s men’s and women’s shelters

Red Lion

Red Lion Municipal Building at 11 E. Broadway, Red Lion, PA