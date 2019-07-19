Beating the heat at the ice rink in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County -- Some people look to cool off at Twin Ponds East Ice Rink but the person who maintains the ice all year around has the coolest gig around.

Mike Edris has the best way to beat the heat, his job as a zamboni driver.

“I’m never bored and I’m never hot! There’s just something about skating and being on ice that’s really enjoyable,” said Edris.

Growing up playing hockey and couldn’t stay away from the ice.

After college, Edris became a full-time zamboni driver and has been for nearly 20 years.

With a temperature controlled environment, there’s nothing to really sweat about at work but he's not alone.

Jennifer Dawejko of Harrisburg brings her daughter Evelyn Vallone twice a week for a toddler skating class.

“Once I saw it on TV at my grandma’s house and was like, oh, I want to be an ice skater," Vallone says.

A good way to beat the heat and exercise without the dangers of the scorching heat outside.

“I think a lot of people need to take better advantage of it. We come in here and it’s a bombing 90-degrees out and it feels great in here. We really enjoy coming here. We’ve been coming twice a week since January and she’s learned so much and it’s really helped her grow," said Dawejko

Twin Ponds East offers classes and open skating times all year round.