Celebrate National Pennsylvania Day with these cocktail ideas

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– National Pennsylvania Day is tomorrow, which makes it a perfect day to celebrate with some drinks.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to show off some of the selections available.

Check them out in the video above and the recipes are below:

Faber Lemon Cooler

2 oz Faber Citrus Vodka

1 lemon, juiced

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz water or club soda

Lemon slices

Mint

Combine first four ingredients in a mason jar or glass filled with ice; stir well. Add a slice or two of fresh lemon. Garnish with mint.

Stateside Solstice

1 ½ oz Stateside Urbancraft Vodka

½ oz pineapple juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz fresh lemon juice

1 splash orange juice

Lemon-lime soda

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.

Whiskey Smash

1 ½ oz Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey

¾ oz simple syrup

½ lemon

4 mint leaves

Muddle lemon in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice and first two ingredients. Shake and strain into cocktail glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with mint.