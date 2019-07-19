Celebrate National Pennsylvania Day with these cocktail ideas

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– National Pennsylvania Day is tomorrow, which makes it a perfect day to celebrate with some drinks.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to show off some of the selections available.
Check them out in the video above and the recipes are below:
Faber Lemon Cooler
- 2 oz Faber Citrus Vodka
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 oz simple syrup
- 1 oz water or club soda
- Lemon slices
- Mint
Combine first four ingredients in a mason jar or glass filled with ice; stir well. Add a slice or two of fresh lemon. Garnish with mint.
Stateside Solstice
- 1 ½ oz Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
- ½ oz pineapple juice
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- ½ oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 splash orange juice
- Lemon-lime soda
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.
Whiskey Smash
- 1 ½ oz Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- ½ lemon
- 4 mint leaves
Muddle lemon in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice and first two ingredients. Shake and strain into cocktail glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with mint.