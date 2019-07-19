Celebrate National Pennsylvania Day with these cocktail ideas

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– National Pennsylvania Day is tomorrow, which makes it a perfect day to celebrate with some drinks.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to show off some of the selections available.

Check them out in the video above and the recipes are below:

Faber Lemon Cooler

  • 2 oz Faber Citrus Vodka
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 1 oz water or club soda
  • Lemon slices
  • Mint

Combine first four ingredients in a mason jar or glass filled with ice; stir well. Add a slice or two of fresh lemon. Garnish with mint.

Stateside Solstice

  • 1 ½ oz Stateside Urbancraft Vodka
  • ½ oz pineapple juice
  • ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 splash orange juice
  • Lemon-lime soda

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda.

Whiskey Smash

Muddle lemon in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice and first two ingredients. Shake and strain into cocktail glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with mint.

