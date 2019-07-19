CT man wanted for drug distribution that resulted in death of child in PA arrested in his home state

Posted 9:06 PM, July 19, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Connecticut man wanted in Pennsylvania for the distribution of drugs that resulted in the death of a three-year-old child was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice in his home state Friday.

Thomas Keogh was wanted by State Police on numerous felony charges: corrupt organizations, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, drug delivery resulting in death, and criminal use of a communication facility.

State Police sent Connecticut authorities a copy of the arrest warrant Thursday.

Arrangements have been made for Keogh to be extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to State Police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.