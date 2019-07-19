× CT man wanted for drug distribution that resulted in death of child in PA arrested in his home state

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Connecticut man wanted in Pennsylvania for the distribution of drugs that resulted in the death of a three-year-old child was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice in his home state Friday.

Thomas Keogh was wanted by State Police on numerous felony charges: corrupt organizations, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute, drug delivery resulting in death, and criminal use of a communication facility.

State Police sent Connecticut authorities a copy of the arrest warrant Thursday.

Arrangements have been made for Keogh to be extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to State Police.