Dangerous heat and humidity starts Friday and lasts through the weekend, with heat indices peaking near 115 degrees!

DANGEROUS HEAT STARTS: The end of the week and the weekend brings some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer season! It all starts today! It’s a warm and stuffy start, with temperatures beginning in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Plenty of toasty sunshine helps spike temperatures fast throughout the day! Readings reach the middle to upper 90s! With soupy conditions in place, expect heat indices near 105 to 110 degrees! Most of the day is dry for most locations, however there’s a small chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm to the far north and northwest. There’s an even smaller chance for a heavy downpour there or some strong wind gusts. The rest of the night is dry, warm and soupy. Expect lows in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTREME HEAT CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The intense and dangerous heat and humidity continues through the weekend. Saturday brings more of the same, with an extremely low chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Temperatures are back in the middle to upper 90s, with the potential for 100 degree readings for the first time since July 7, 2012! Heat index values are near 110 to 115 degrees, making for more dangerous heat. Sunday temperatures come down a touch, but it’s still very hot. Readings are in the middle 90s with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Humidity levels remain very uncomfortable, with heat index numbers ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. There’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms, mainly to the north and northwest, but most should stay dry.

FINALLY SOME RELIEF NEXT WEEK: The heat breaks early next week, with cooler temperatures on the way. With that said, readings are still very warm in the middle to upper 80s on Monday, with uncomfortable humidity levels. It’s at least out of the 90s! Scattered thunderstorms are possible as the next system crosses through, but this system will be a game changer! Once it passes through, the humidity drops through the night! Temperatures are out of the 90s for Tuesday, and humidity levels are much better. Expect readings in the lower 80s. Humidity levels remain lower, with more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine continues for Thursday, with seasonal temperatures in place in the middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels