Dangerous heat and humidity through the weekend, relief on the way next week!

HOT NIGHT AHEAD: Temperatures so this afternoon have climbed into the mid 90s, but it feels MUCH hotter! Oppressive dew points in the mid 70s are making it feel unbearable outside. We have heat index values (what it actually feels like outside) over 100 degrees across the entire area! Some spots are even up to 110 already, and we haven’t even reached the hottest part of the day yet! Excessive heat warnings went into effect Friday at noon and remain in effect for most of the area through the weekend. During the overnight period, temperatures don’t drop below the dew point, and given that our dew points are not expected to drop below the mid 70s, you can expect an uncomfortably muggy night ahead. Remember to stay hydrated this evening! If you have to head out, make sure to grab some ice cream this evening, we’ll still be holding onto the 90s even through 8 PM.

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND: We’ll be seeing some of the warmest temperatures we have seen in years this weekend! Highs Saturday afternoon will AT LEAST top out in the upper 90s, and a couple of spots should be able to creep up to 100 degrees. If we do get to 100 degrees Saturday afternoon, that will be the first time we’ve had temperatures that warm since 2012! Even if we do not get to 100 degrees for the actual air temperature, it will still feel just as hot as today. Dew points are expected to be just as high tomorrow, maybe even a few degrees higher, which would mean hotter heat index values! Make sure to limit your time outdoors this weekend, and if you do have to go out — stay hydrated and wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing. Heat-related illnesses are very possible with this extreme heat and humidity. Don’t take these numbers lightly!

RELIEF ON THE WAY: Look forward to next week when we finally get some relief from the heat and humidity. Showers and storms will be likely to start off the work week on Monday and yes, it will still feel rather sticky on Monday. By Tuesday though, conditions will be improving! Dew points will rapidly drop off as a strong cold front crosses through during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back into the below average category with highs potentially in the low 80s for a couple of days! Dew points will be down into the 60s and maybe even 50s, which will feel VERY pleasant compared to what we are dealing with now! Just push through the next couple of days and you will be rewarded!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash