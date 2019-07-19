Lancaster man accused of pulling out firearm, threatening juvenile during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of pulling out a firearm and threatening a juvenile during an argument.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Livingston Lane, Lancaster Township.

During the argument, 37-year-old Matthew Raeford allegedly retrieved a firearm, racked the slide and reportedly told the victim, “I got something for you.”

When officers arrived, Raeford was found in possession of a firearm magazine that was loaded. Police also observed a marijuana grinder sitting in plain view inside the man’s vehicle.

Raeford faces charges of terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

