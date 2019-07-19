× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after punching state trooper in the head

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing eleven charges, including aggravated assault, DUI, simple assault, and resisting arrest after he led police on a pursuit and later punched a state trooper in the head, police say.

On June 30 around 10:50 p.m., state troopers in the area of West Trindle Road in Monroe Township saw a gray BMW make an abrupt swerve behind a marked police vehicle, and then pass another vehicle at high speed in a no-passing zone, according to the police report.

Police say when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the BMW accelerated and drove a quarter of a mile before pulling off to the side.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw the driver Justin Wickerham, 39, in the driver’s seat. He was not wearing pants, and it looked like he had urinated himself, according to the police report.

Police say Wickerham admitted to consuming two beers prior to driving and that he was on his way home from the bar.

Wickerham agreed to a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test, and police say they determined he was under the influence of alcohol and incapable of driving safely.

Police say when they attempted to take Wickerham into custody, he refused to comply and became aggressive.

Wickerham was then physically taken to the ground, where he allegedly punched a trooper in the head and attempted to bite the trooper’s leg.

Police say they had to tase Wickerham twice before they were finally able to handcuff him.

Wickerham was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and then to Cumberland County Prison to be processed and arraigned.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for September 19.