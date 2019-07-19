× More delays expected for Mount Rose Interchange project on I-83 in York County; construction company could face more fines

YORK COUNTY — The Mount Rose Interchange construction project on Interstate 83 will not be finished this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

It’s not clear when the project will be completed.

And as a result, the construction company in charge of the project, Cherry Hill Construction, Inc., could face additional fines, PennDOT said.

Cherry Hill is already facing a fine of $10,710 per day from PennDOT due to previous delays with the project, which dates all the way back to 2015.

On Saturday, another $14,000-per-day penalty will be levied against Cherry Hill if it does not meet the deadline to remove the speed zone on the highway, which would boost the total number of fines the company could face to more than $24,000 per day.

Previously, Cherry Hill had filed a claim with PennDOT over the timeline of the project, blaming extenuating circumstances for the delay.

Cherry Hill has not released a new comment about the fines that could be levied this weekend.

In the meantime, PennDOT released this statement today: