More delays expected for Mount Rose Interchange project on I-83 in York County; construction company could face more fines
YORK COUNTY — The Mount Rose Interchange construction project on Interstate 83 will not be finished this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
It’s not clear when the project will be completed.
And as a result, the construction company in charge of the project, Cherry Hill Construction, Inc., could face additional fines, PennDOT said.
Cherry Hill is already facing a fine of $10,710 per day from PennDOT due to previous delays with the project, which dates all the way back to 2015.
On Saturday, another $14,000-per-day penalty will be levied against Cherry Hill if it does not meet the deadline to remove the speed zone on the highway, which would boost the total number of fines the company could face to more than $24,000 per day.
Previously, Cherry Hill had filed a claim with PennDOT over the timeline of the project, blaming extenuating circumstances for the delay.
Cherry Hill has not released a new comment about the fines that could be levied this weekend.
In the meantime, PennDOT released this statement today:
“Regarding the project status, based on the contractor’s progress we don’t anticipate completion this year. Because the company has filed a notice of claim, we are now in a process of claim review and the matter may end up in litigation. The contractor has notified us that they intend to add the liquidated damages we are assessing to the claim they have submitted to us. We remain committed to enforcing the requirements outlined in the contract are doing everything we can to get this project completed.”