NASA & Cherry Crest Adventure Farm celebrates the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett traveled to Paradise Township to preview the Apollo A-Maze-Ment at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm to celebrate the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary.

America is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing in fun and unique ways. NASA is in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to celebrate past, present and future human explora-tion alongside an Apollo-themed corn maze.

Come celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm with former NASA astronaut Alvin Drew and other space technology experts. NASA experts will share the space agency’s plan to land humans on the Moon again in five years as well as how NASA technology benefits everyone on Earth.

On July 19 and 20 farm visitors are in for lots of exploration and excitement. Please note that the NASA display is free to the public, but non-media guests will need tickets to experience the farm's attractions and explore the maze.