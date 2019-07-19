× NASA TV – Giant Leaps: Past and Future

WASHINGTON D.C.—On July 19, NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future will air 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on NASA TV and the agency’s website, and will be simulcast on the Discovery Science Channel. Hosted from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, the show will salute the heroes of Apollo and discuss the agency’s future plans, with segments at:

*The National Mall in Washington

*NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, including the newly restored Apollo Mission Control Operations Room and Space Center Houston, Johnson’s official visitors center

*The U.S. Space & Rocket Center near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

*Neil Armstrong’s hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio

*The Apollo 11 command module on display at the Museum of Flight in Seattle

The show also will feature slices of Americana at other anniversary celebrations around the country.

For more information about NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future, click this link: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive