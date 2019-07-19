× NFL says it will not suspend Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill for violating personal-conduct policy

KANSAS CITY — Wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended for violating the National Football League’s personal conduct policy, the NFL announced Friday.

He will be allowed to attend training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs when it opens on July 26.

Hill was accused of breaking his three-year-old son’s arm by his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, in the offseason. A criminal investigation of Hill by Kansas City Police is currently inactive.

The league issued the following statement:

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Throughout this investigation, the NFL’s primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families. “In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries. “Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention. “If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

The Chiefs also statement Friday:

“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

Hill was barred from all team-related activities after audio of a conversation with Espinal surfaced on the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft in April. During the 11-minute discussion, Hill talks about injuries suffered by his son and tells Espinal she should be “terrified” of him.

On June 7, the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney’s Office announced that the criminal investigation into Hill was no longer active, according to NFL.com. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did note that he believed the 3-year-old son of Hill and Espinal had been hurt but that he couldn’t prove who did what.

That sentiment mirrored Howe’s comments in April when he announced that neither Hill nor his fiancee would be charged with a crime after the initial investigation into the case.

Hill, a two-time Pro Bowl receiver, has a history of domestic violence issues. He was accused of assaulting Espinal while in college at Oklahoma State, and later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, resulting in a sentence of three years’ probation. He was kicked off the team by Oklahoma State and later played at a small college in Alabama before being drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs in 2016.

Hill made the NFL All-Pro team after catching 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.