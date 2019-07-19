× PennDOT: I-83 northbound lanes at Exit 4 (PA 851 – SHREWSBURY) are now open

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: All lanes are open, said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

Previous: A single-vehicle crash has closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (PA 851 – SHREWSBURY), according to PennDOT.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said that a car struck a crash-impact attenuator.

Schreffler added that debris needs to be cleaned up and a crash truck will have to be in place until the the attenuator can be replaced.

There’s no word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.