PennDOT: Single-vehicle crash closes down I-83 northbound lanes at Exit 4 (PA 851 – SHREWSBURY)

Posted 3:19 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, July 19, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash has closed down the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 at Exit 4 (PA 851 – SHREWSBURY), according to PennDOT.

PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said that a car struck a crash-impact attenuator.

Schreffler added that debris needs to be cleaned up and a crash truck will have to be in place until the the attenuator can be replaced.

There’s no word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

