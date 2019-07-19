× Man charged, 3 teens referred to community panel in connection with vandalism of park in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old man faces charges and three teenagers have been referred to a community panel in connection with the vandalism of Grater Community Park in Ephrata, according to police.

Police investigated the reported vandalism on July 5 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say vandals damaged a park sign, bleachers and a bench, and ripped a soap dispenser and paper towel holder off the wall in the restroom.

A witness assisted police with identifying and locating the suspects. As a result, police charged Zackary Cramer, of Ephrata, with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

The teens — a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster, and a 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy from Ephrata — were referred to the Ephrata Youth Aid Panel (YAP) for their alleged involvement in this incident.

YAP is used as a response to first-time summary and misdemeanor offense. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the offense is reviewed and resolved by the panel, the young offender and his/her parents or guardians.